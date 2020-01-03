Georgetown Co. investigators recover vintage signs stolen from restaurant

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a collection of vintage advertising signs stolen from a Litchfield restaurant have been found.
Sheriff Carter Weaver said the signs, with vintage Gulf, Pure and Esso logos, were found in Sumter County after an investigation.
The signs had been stolen in December from Litchfield Fish House on Ocean Highway, Weaver said.
No arrests have been made so far in the thefts.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.