Hospitalized dad gets chance to see daughter get married from inside ICU

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A heartwarming moment at an Evansville hospital was captured on video.
Shelby Schweikhart-Conville tells us it was not what she had in mind for a wedding. When she and her fiance, Jared, found out her father’s cancer had come back and was spreading fast they did not want to wait.
Shelby says they planned a wedding in the ICU at St. Vincent in less than 30 minutes. She says it was the most beautiful, bittersweet moment of her life that her father got to see his baby girl get married.
Shortly after the wedding, Shelby says her dad wanted to stop the life support. She says he is still with us.
Shelby wants to thank the nursing staff at St. Vincent ICU, and my friends and family for making this all possible.
