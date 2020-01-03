Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-SOUTHERN-FLOODING
Much of South under flood threat as rain drenches region
Flood watches and warnings are covering much of the South as torrential rains are flooding roads and highways and filling rivers and streams close to their banks. The National Weather Service said early Friday that most of the flooding advisories covered parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. Forecasters said some of the worst conditions were in Mississippi, where firefighters rescued at least 10 people from a flooded neighborhood. The National Weather Service said a dam failed near Raymond, Mississippi, flooding some cars. No serious injuries were reported. In metro Atlanta, standing water on freeways snarled traffic as cars and trucks slowed down to creep along.
MAN FLEES OFF BRIDGE
Man leaps off bridge in mistaken belief cops are chasing him
ATLANTA (AP) — A driver who mistakenly thought Atlanta police were chasing him crashed his car and jumped 40 feet from a highway bridge to escape. Police told news outlets they have not found the driver, but they believe he survived. WSB-TV reports police began chasing a different vehicle just after 1 a.m. Thursday on I-85 when a driver mistakenly thought police were after him and sped off. He crashed and then darted through traffic on foot. Police video shows him plunging over a guard rail and running into the woods. Officers said they found a gun under the bridge and drugs in the man's car.
SUBWAY SHOOTING-GEORGIA
Man dies after shooting outside Atlanta subway station
ATLANTA (AP) — A suspect has been detained after a deadly shooting Thursday in downtown Atlanta near the city's subway train station. Atlanta Police spokeswoman TaSheena Brown says the shooting happened just outside the Five Points MARTA station. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the incident left a man dead after a bullet struck him in the face. Neither the suspect's nor victim's names have been released. Detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting.
AP-US-SENATE-GEORGIA
Georgia's new GOP senator plans 'no' vote on removing Trump
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Republican businesswoman who will soon be sworn is as Georgia's newest senator says she plans to vote against removing President Donald Trump from office. Kelly Loeffler told reporters Thursday during a stop in Savannah that she believes the Democrat-controlled House used unfair proceedings to bring articles of impeachment against Trump. Loeffler said she sees Trump's impeachment as a partisan-driven ordeal that needs to end. Gov. Brian Kemp chose Loeffler last month to replace Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, who left office at the end of 2019 because of health problems. Loeffler will be sworn in when the Senate convenes Monday.
FORMER LAWMAKER DIES
Former longtime state lawmaker from Columbus dies
ATLANTA (AP) — A longtime Democratic lawmaker who represented Columbus in the Georgia state House for nearly four decades has died. The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports that former state Rep. Tom Buck died early Thursday in hospice care. He was 81. Buck was first elected to the state House in 1966 and served 19 two-year terms. He served as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, the state House’s chief tax writing committee, and played a part in funding large projects that contributed to the growth of Columbus. Buck was remembered as a “good friend” and “great legislator” by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.
SHRIMP SEASON-GEORGIA
Shrimp season to close in Georgia waters Jan. 15
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Georgia waters are closing to shrimp fishing Jan. 15, but whelk season opens the next day. The News reports the annual shrimp fishery closure is to allow shrimp to reproduce in large enough amounts and grow to large enough size to hopefully provide for a good shrimp harvest in the coming year. Meanwhile, the state's whelk season is to open at 7 a.m. on Jan. 16 and run through 8:15 p.m. on March 31. Regulatory requirements for whelk trawls include the use of minimum 4-inch stretch mesh trawl gear and a certified turtle excluder device. Fishermen also need a state commercial fishing license with a whelk endorsement.
NICK GORDON DEATH
Nick Gordon died after being found unresponsive in hotel
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the ex-partner of singer Whitney Houston's late daughter was found unresponsive in a central Florida hotel room and later died. The Maitland Police Department says paramedics were called to Nick Gordon's hotel room in a suburb of Orlando on Wednesday to check on an unresponsive man. Gordon was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Authorities have not released details about his cause of death. Gordon's ex-partner, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. She was found unresponsive in a bathtub in 2015 and died after months in a coma.
JUDGE-FATAL CRASH
Georgia judge dies from injuries sustained in hit and run
BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a county magistrate judge has died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver nearly two weeks ago. A statement from Gwinnett County police says that Senior Magistrate Judge Emily Powell died Tuesday from injuries she received in the Dec. 20 crash. Powell was crossing the street at an intersection in Buford the evening she was hit. An accident report says the driver initially left the scene without contacting police. The investigation is ongoing and the driver hasn't been charged. The police statement says Powell was one of the original Gwinnett County magistrates and served the court for more than 20 years.