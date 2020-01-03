Next cold front to bring wet start to the weekend, cooler Sunday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A series of cold fronts will sweep through the Southeast over the next 2 days bringing a bout of rain and a cool down for the weekend. In advance of the fronts today, we’ll enjoy warmer temperatures and could even see a few inland spots near I-95 near 80°. The beaches will be considerably cooler with highs in the 60s. The rain chance will stay low today and tonight before increasing tomorrow morning with the arrival of the first cold front. Showers are likely tomorrow morning through late morning. By early afternoon, most of us will be trending dry with only a slight chance of an afternoon or evening sprinkle. Temperatures will still be mild near 70° tomorrow afternoon before cooling down on Sunday. Highs will only be in the 50s on Sunday after starting out in the 30s inland.