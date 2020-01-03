Police arrest 10, seize drugs in ongoing investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say an ongoing narcotics investigation has led to the arrests of six people wanted on drug warrants Friday, in addition to earlier arrests this week.
The arrests were made between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on South Street, Columbus Street, Sheppard Street and Hanover Street, police spokesman Charles Francis said. Police also confiscated fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and crack, he said.
Four people were arrested within the past four days on similar warrants in the investigation, Francis said.
The Charleston Police Department Special Investigations Unit, along with SWAT and patrol officers made Friday’s arrests on the city’s east side. Police say complaints about narcotic activity in the area sparked the investigation.
More arrests are expected in the coming days because 19 arrests warrants remain pending, Francis said.
Police have not released the names of the suspects so far.
