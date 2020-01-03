Man wanted for walking out on bar tabs across the Lowcountry

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are on the lookout for a Summerville man accused of walking out on his bar tabs all over the Lowcountry, leaving the owners to foot the bill.
Police say 31-year-old Christopher Davis dined and dashed from at least four bars and restaurants, and possibly several others.
The first police report on Davis was filed on Nov. 19 by the owners of the Carolina Ale House in Summerville. According to an incident report, Davis told a bartender he would pay cash, but when the bartender went outside to meet Davis he was gone.
Officers arrested Davis on Dec. 23. A judge allowed Davis to leave jail without paying any money.
The day he walked out of jail Davis allegedly walked out on his tab at Two Keys Public House in Summerville. The manager says after Davis left the bar they ran his credit card and it was declined.
“We are a small business so we want to make sure that we’re giving good service to our customers, and so to have somebody come in, it makes you not trust people and that’s hard,” Josephine Uzzo said.
A bartender at Thai Taco says Davis skipped out on his tab there on Christmas Day.
“It was on Christmas Day so anybody wanting to walk out on a $100 tab on Christmas Day is bad news,” Christine Conrad said.
Conrad posted Davis’ surveillance photo and his tab on social media. Conrad also kept Davis’ credit card. She says the suspect was already gone by the card was declined.
“It’s not okay for him to just go around and basically stealing from everybody,” Conrad said.
Goose Creek cops say last Friday, Davis struck again, walking out on an $18 tab at Crazy D’s on Redbank Road. Police say Davis said he was going to his car to get his credit card, but instead drove off.
The victims want Davis to pay his tabs with jail time.
“He’s done this several times and it’s time to put a stop to it,” Uzzo said.
Anyone with information on Christopher Davis should call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
