Riller and Miller Lead Cougars To Fourth-Straight Win, 3-0 CAA Start

“We got up six or eight points in the first half. We came out of the lockerroom, they (Towson) made a run and tied the game pretty quickly. We had to re-establish our defense. There was a patch where we only scored five or six points. It’s always going to start with the defense. Our offense started to come together. We started making more threes. In the first half, we made two threes, and in the second half, we made six. I thought we did a good job of getting it in the paint and kicking it out to our teammates, trying to be really unselfish.”