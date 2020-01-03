Sullivan’s island planning parking changes, public safety improvements in commercial district

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Sullivan's Island is starting the year off with multiple projects to improve safety along the town's busiest road and potentially implement paid parking island-wide.
During Friday morning's public safety committee meeting, officials and community members reviewed a traffic safety study from Stantec design and engineering firm.
The proposed plan includes adding barriers to the first two intersections onto the island, improving crosswalks, adding loading zones for ride share companies and potentially rearranging the perpendicular parking that now spans part of middle street.
According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation 14,000 cars cross the Ben Sawyer Bridge daily on average on and off Sullivan's Island.
“Really what’s changed over the last decade or two are the number of people that live in the Tri-County area and the number of people that come to Sullivan’s Island,” Town Administrator Andy Benke said. “The traffic flow is bad and the parking is not properly laid out or efficiently laid out.”
Some business owners along the commercial district said, although they want a safer street, losing any parking in the area could be a determent to local businesses.
Jamie Maher, the general manager of Dunleavy’s Pub on Middle Street, attended the meeting and said he want’s to see what the town finalizes for changes in parking as it could affect accessibility.
“I think any plan that takes away any amount of parking spaces that are already there could impact businesses, definitely,” Maher said.
The town is also looking into adding paid parking areas across the island. The company, Lanier Parking, presented their plan to implement self-pay kiosks, similar to those found in neighboring beach towns like Folly Beach.
“The idea of the paid parking is help recover some of the expenses associated with the visitors that come here every day,” Benke said.
Officials are still trying to determine specific costs and timelines for construction for the projects. However, they say getting it started before summer is a top priority.
“So we want to make it as safe as we possibly can for anybody that’s moving through this area, whether it’s by car, on a bicycle or on foot. Just keep it safe,” Benke said.
