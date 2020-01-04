Annual Civil War, artifact show opens in Mount Pleasant

A special display will be unveiled at the event, documenting the recent recovery of items related to the rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. These items were discovered at the site of the Oct. 20, 1977, plane crash that killed three members of the band. The band was flying from Greenville, South Carolina to Baton Rouge, Louisiana when it ran out of fuel and crashed in Mississippi. Organizers say the items are from a more modern era than most of the artifacts at the show but that the pieces still represent a historical part of Americana.