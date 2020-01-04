Annual Civil War, artifact show opens in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry Civil War and Artifact Show opened Saturday for its 25th consecutive year in the Charleston area.
The show is running through Sunday in Mount Pleasant.
Organizers say while the Civil War will be well represented through original artifacts on display and for sale, the show has expanded to encompass more eras and aspects of historic memorabilia. This includes coins, bottles, arrowheads, fossil and militaria from WWI and II.
The show is sponsored by American Digger Magazine, a publication devoted to all eras of history. Show Chairman Butch Holcombe is also the publisher of the magazine.
"It's very popular, kind of a nitch because you don't see that many shows like this anymore, but I compare it to a huge museum with all kinds of history," Holcombe said. "A lot of it is actually for sale if you're interested in purchasing history. We encourage people to bring in items to have them appraised, we have one of the Antiques Roadshow appraisers here."
A special display will be unveiled at the event, documenting the recent recovery of items related to the rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. These items were discovered at the site of the Oct. 20, 1977, plane crash that killed three members of the band. The band was flying from Greenville, South Carolina to Baton Rouge, Louisiana when it ran out of fuel and crashed in Mississippi. Organizers say the items are from a more modern era than most of the artifacts at the show but that the pieces still represent a historical part of Americana.
"Our purpose is to show the public that it is fun and important to learn our nation's past," Holcombe said. "Artifacts themselves transcend the rhetoric sometimes heard today, artifacts have no agenda. A Civil War relic, Native American arrowhead, or old bottle is a direct link with the past and offers no judgments. It is what it is."
There will be awards for historical displays, numerous door prizes for the public, and free artifacts and admission for kids under 12.
The show is being held at the Omar Shrine Auditorium located at 176 Patriots Point Road in Mount Pleasant.
It's open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information visit https://americandigger.com/american-digger-events/.
