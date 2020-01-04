Deputies call off search for driver who led them on chase

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies called off the search Friday night for a driver who led them on a high-speed chase before crashing his vehicle.
The incident began at approximately 8:20 p.m., when a deputy attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle, Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said. The driver took off, nearly striking the deputy’s vehicle, he said.
A chase continued until the driver crashed his vehicle in the Caromi Village neighborhood and then ran away on foot, Baker said.
Deputies searched for the driver for a couple of hours before calling off the search. However, Baker says deputies know who the driver is and warrants are being prepared.
The sheriff’s office has not yet released the identity of the person they were looking for.
Baker said the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.