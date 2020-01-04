Florida Ends Rays’ Streak In Shutout By McCollum

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A 24-save shutout performance by goaltender Tom McCollum gave the Florida Everblades (20-8-2-2) a 1-0 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays (23-3-3-1) Friday night, ending the Rays’ league-best point streak at 16 games.
South Carolina netminder Logan Thompson kept his team in the game the whole way, turning aside 28 shots in a losing effort for the Stingrays. Thompson’s goals-against average for the season is now 2.07, which is second-best in the ECHL behind his goalie partner, Parker Milner.
The lone goal of the contest was scored by Florida forward Justin Auger, who put the Everblades ahead for good at 12:22 of the second period.
Despite being outshot in the first and second periods, South Carolina had the better of the shots on goal in the third, 8-3. They also rang the post twice in the frame, with shots by both defender Jaynen Rissling and forward Mark Cooper hitting the iron in the closing minutes.
The Everblades finished with a shots advantage of 29-24 in the game. Both teams came up empty on the man-advantage in the contest with Florida finishing 0-for-2 and SC ending at 0-for-3.
NEXT GAME
The Stingrays and Everblades face-off once again on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum during Marvel Super-Hero Night at 6:05 p.m.