Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

DEATH PENALTY-GEORGIA
Georgia man set to be executed seeks DNA testing, new trial
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man who's set to be executed this month for the killing of a convenience store clerk will have a hearing on his request for a new trial and DNA testing. Fifty-eight-year-old Jimmy Fletcher Meders was convicted of murder in the October 1987 shooting death of Don Anderson at a convenience store in coastal Glynn County. He's scheduled to be put to death Jan. 16. A judge on Thursday scheduled a Jan. 8 hearing on Meders' requests.
AP-US-SOUTHERN-FLOODING
Much of South under flood threat as rain drenches region
Flood watches and warnings are covering much of the South as torrential rains are flooding roads and highways and filling rivers and streams close to their banks. The National Weather Service said early Friday that most of the flooding advisories covered parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. Forecasters said some of the worst conditions were in Mississippi, where firefighters rescued at least 10 people from a flooded neighborhood. The National Weather Service said a dam failed near Raymond, Mississippi, flooding some cars. No serious injuries were reported. In metro Atlanta, standing water on freeways snarled traffic as cars and trucks slowed down to creep along.
OVERTURNED RIG-CHARGE
Big rig driver charged after crashing into gas station
NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities have charged the driver of a tractor-trailer that crashed into multiple vehicles and overturned at a Georgia gas station. Georgia State Patrol say 42-year-old Andrel Tremaine Meadows is facing multiple charges, including driving too fast for conditions. Ten vehicles were damaged in the crash Thursday morning in Norcross. No life-threatening injuries were reported, but authorities say one person had to be freed from the wreckage. Meadows says he had applied his breaks to avoid a crash and the truck slid, which caused him to lose control and slam into at least two cars stopped at a red light.
MAN FLEES OFF BRIDGE
Man leaps off bridge in mistaken belief cops are chasing him
ATLANTA (AP) — A driver who mistakenly thought Atlanta police were chasing him crashed his car and jumped 40 feet from a highway bridge to escape. The driver survived the jump early Thursday and ran into the woods. On Friday, 25-year-old Davaughn Clarke turned himself in to Atlanta police. WSB-TV reports police began chasing a different vehicle just after 1 a.m. Thursday on I-85 when Clarke mistakenly thought police were after him and sped off. He crashed and then darted through traffic on foot. Police video shows him plunging over a guard rail and running into the woods.
SUBWAY SHOOTING-GEORGIA
Man dies after shooting outside Atlanta subway station
ATLANTA (AP) — A suspect has been detained after a deadly shooting Thursday in downtown Atlanta near the city's subway train station. Atlanta Police spokeswoman TaSheena Brown says the shooting happened just outside the Five Points MARTA station. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the incident left a man dead after a bullet struck him in the face. Neither the suspect's nor victim's names have been released. Detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting.
REGENT APPOINTMENTS
Kemp names 5 to board overseeing Georgia public colleges
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is naming five new people to oversee the state's public colleges and universities. The Board of Regents members are Cade Joiner of Brookhaven, T. Dallas Smith of Atlanta, Harold Reynolds of Greensboro, Everett Kennedy of Statesboro and Lowery May of Rome. All must be confirmed by the state Senate. Spots on the 19-member board are among the most coveted appointments in state government, typically given to the governor's supporters. Leaving the board are Chris Cummiskey of Atlanta, T. Rogers Wade of Sandy Springs, Ben Tarbutton of Sandersville, Scott Smith of Ringgold and Laura Marsh of Statesboro.
DELTA-UNIFORMS LAWSUIT
Delta workers sue manufacturer Lands' End over uniforms
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of Delta Air Lines employees have filed a pair of class action lawsuits against Wisconsin-based clothing manufacturer Lands' End. They claim that uniforms they are required to wear created by fashion designer Zac Posen are causing serious medical problems. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday that the first lawsuit against the Atlanta-based airline was filed in October, with a second on Tuesday in federal court in Madison. The lawsuits allege that the uniforms have caused numerous Delta employees to break out in skin rashes, suffer hair loss, low white blood cell counts and other ailments. Lands' End did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
NEW ZEALAND-VOLCANO ERUPTS
New Zealand police: Atlanta woman among volcano victims
ATLANTA (AP) — Police have confirmed that an Atlanta area woman died after a volcanic eruption in New Zealand last month. A Friday news release from New Zealand Police says 42-year-old Mayuari Singh was among the victims of the Dec. 9 eruption. Authorities said last month that the death toll had risen to 19. Authorities have said 47 people were visiting the tourist destination of White Island. Many of those killed and injured were Australian tourists who had been traveling aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Ovation of the Seas. Among those hospitalized with injuries were American honeymooners Lauren Urey and Matthew Urey of Richmond, Virginia.