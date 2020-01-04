Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AP-SC-INMATE DEATH
SC inmate dies in jail
LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina corrections investigators are looking into an inmate's death at Laurens County's Johnson Detention Center. Someone discovered an inmate there at 5 a.m. Friday deceased in their cell, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Details about how the inmate died or his name were not released. The sheriff's office referred all questions to the State Law Enforcement Division, which is in charge of the investigation.
AP-SC-MANSLAUGHTER SENTENCE
SC woman gets 15-year sentence in abuser's death
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A 32-year-old South Carolina woman who fatally stabbed her abuser will spend 15 years in prison for her role in his death. Tiffany Jenae Carroll, of Greenwood, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to voluntary manslaughter and received the multi-year sentence. The Index-Journal reports she was initially charged with murder in the Sept. 18, 2017 death of 27-year-old William Jamaal Johnson. Greenwood police said Carroll stabbed Johnson in the chest during an argument at a residence. Johnson died later that day. During a December hearing, Judge Letitia H. Verdin found Carroll had been a victim of domestic violence during her relationship with Johnson before handing down the sentence.
WRONG-WAY-FATAL
Troopers: Driver dies in wrong-way head-on crash in SC
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A man has been killed in a head-on crash in South Carolina. The South Carolina Highway patrol said it happened in Abbeville County on Highway 72 around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Troopers said a 2004 Hyundai was traveling east and a 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling west in the eastbound lane. The Camry hit the Hyundai head-on, the troopers said. WYFF-TV reports the driver of the Hyundai was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The coroner's office identified him as 61-year-old John Albert Williams Jr. The driver of the Camry is being treated at an area hospital.
SOUTH CAROLINA EARTHQUAKE
Third earthquake reported near SC city in two months
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake occurred Friday near Cayce — the third in two months. The earthquake had a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth 3.3 kilometers. The State reported the quake occurred at 5:03 a.m. and was centered on the Congaree River near Cayce, The USGS says that is near where two other minor earthquakes were recorded on Nov. 7 and Dec. 14.
HISTORIC HELICOPTER DAMAGED
Foundation: Damage to historic copter hit by car exceeds $6M
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina aviation foundation says a Vietnam War-era helicopter hit by a car sustained millions of dollars in damage. A State Highway Patrol officer says the man behind the wheel was arrested for driving under the influence. The officer says that the man mistakenly took an access road near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport instead of the expressway and hit the helicopter, which was parked in front of a building. The Celebrate Freedom Foundation says damage to the 1967 AH-1F came to around $6.6 million. The 53-year-old chopper was used to teach students about science and technology.
STOLEN DOG
1 arrest after truck and dog are stolen; dog remains missing
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina have made an arrest after a man's truck was stolen with his dog inside it, but the dog remains missing. Authorities say Richard Rawlings Jr. was arrested Thursday in Berkeley County and charged with possessing the stolen truck. The truck was recovered, but the dog named Bella remains missing. Her owner, Ben Brengle, tells reporters that the suspect told authorities Bella jumped out of the truck's broken rear window shortly after the theft. Brengle is offering a $10,000 reward for the safe return of the 2-year-old yellow Labrador retriever mix with a broken tail and pink nose.