Police chase leads to crash into wooded area off I-526

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a driver who led them on a chase on I-526 was hospitalized when the vehicle crashed into a wooded area off the interstate.
Police tried to conduct a traffic stop in the westbound side of I-526 at approximately 7:48 p.m. when the driver sped off, police spokesman Karley Ash said.
A pursuit led down I-526 to Leeds Avenue where the vehicle crashed into a wooded area, she said.
EMS took the driver to an area hospital. The extent of the driver’s condition was not immediately available.
Police have not released the driver’s identity.
