Regal Theatre could be replaced with 300 apartment units

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Regal Charles Towne Square 18 movie theater in North Charleston served patrons for nearly two decades.
Recently, the theater closed its doors for good. In its place, the city could see 300 new apartments.
In Early 2019, a Charleston-based developer and engineering firm submitted plans to the city for the development of an apartment complex. The site would also include onsite parking and a parking garage.
State Representative Marvin Pendarvis recalls the memories he had going to the movie theater as a child. He says he also recently went to see a movie there.
"As a child I could remember hanging out on Friday nights and Saturday afternoons when I was in high school," Pendarvis said. Last month I went to go see Queen and Slim, so it's been a nice journey and certainly one that I will miss."
Although Pendarvis says housing is an important issue for a growing city like North Charleston, he hopes there will be more discussions about affordability.
"I would be interested to see that the developer there will do everything they can to make sure it is affordable to the people who want to live there," Pendarvis said.
Pendarvis has been tackling the issue of affordable housing in the city. He believes that if the apartments are too expensive, it could add more problems to the area.
A request for comment from Greystar Real Estate Partners, the company listed as the developer, was not immediately returned.
