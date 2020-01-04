Troopers: Driver killed in Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left the driver of a pickup truck dead Friday afternoon.
The crash happened at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Old Highway 6 near Cherokee Path Lane in Berkeley County, Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said.
A 2006 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Old Highway 6 when the truck went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and then several small trees, Southern said. The driver of the truck, who was not wearing a seat belt, died in the crash, he said.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.
The Highway Patrol is investigating.
