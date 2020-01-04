Troopers issue nearly 5,000 citations during New Year’s enforcement period

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety issued nearly 5,000 citations during an 18-hour period that ended just before the end of New Year’s Day.
The stats cover the period from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve through 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Troopers issued a total of 4,863 citations with an additional 3,735 warnings. The Highway Patrol worked 317 collisions and helped 345 drivers.
There were 120 arrests for DUI, the agency said.
