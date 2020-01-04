Weekend cold front brings rain, cooler temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two cold fronts will slide through the area bringing a round of rain and then cooler weather for the second half of the weekend. The best rain chance will move through this morning but a small chance of a brief shower will stick around through late this afternoon and early this evening. Once a second cold front moves through this evening, the rain chance will conclude, the clouds will clear out and temperatures will begin to cool as the wind kicks up out of the northwest. Temperatures will drop from 70 this afternoon to the upper 30s by tomorrow morning. Expect a sunny and cooler day Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.