Winter temperatures returning with a stretch of sunshine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cooler and drier air will continue to filter into the southeast. Temperatures will feel cooler tonight with a bit of a breeze picking up out of the northwest. Bundle up Sunday morning! Wind chill temps will be in the low to mid 30s. Actual temperatures overnight should dip into the mid to upper 30s which is near-normal . Skies will continue to clear this evening and give way to lots of sunshine tomorrow.
High pressure will keep the area dry for the next few days! Temps will feel warmer Monday and Tuesday before cooler a bit Wednesday. Most of the work week will stay dry, but another late week storm system could bring cloudy skies and wet conditions. Spring-like temps return Friday and Saturday.
SUNDAY: Chilly start with sunshine; HIGH: 58.
MONDAY: Not as cool with sunshine; HIGH: 64.
TUESDAY: Comfortable temps with low rain chance; HIGH: 66.
WEDNESDAY: Cooler with mostly sunny skies; HIGH: 61.
THURSDAY: Cool temps with sun & clouds; HIGH: 63.
FRIDAY: Warm with slight rain chance; HIGH: 74.
SATURDAY: Increasing rain chance and warmer; HIGH: 76.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.