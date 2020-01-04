Winter temperatures returning with a stretch of sunshine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cooler and drier air will continue to filter into the southeast. Temperatures will feel cooler tonight with a bit of a breeze picking up out of the northwest. Bundle up Sunday morning! Wind chill temps will be in the low to mid 30s. Actual temperatures overnight should dip into the mid to upper 30s which is near-normal . Skies will continue to clear this evening and give way to lots of sunshine tomorrow.