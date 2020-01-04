Woman accused of cutting man with box cutter

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County woman faces a charge after she allegedly attacked a man with a box cutter Friday night.
Michelle Davis is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio.
Deputies responded to a domestic violence call just before 9 p.m. Friday in the 8300 block of Sugar Hill Road, he said.
Antonio said the victim had a cut several inches long on the back of his arm, but said the injury was not life-threatening.
Authorities have not yet released a mugshot of Davis. She was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
