Deputies: One dead in Hollywood crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene of a fatal accident in Hollywood Saturday.
According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Roger Antonio, a driver involved in the crash has died.
The crash occurred at the 5500 block of Highway 162 at around 8 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office says the road has since reopened following the crash.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
