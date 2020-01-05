Cougars Remain Unbeaten In CAA Play Behind The Scoring Duo Of Riller and Galloway

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Grant Riller poured in a season-high 31 points as College of Charleston remained an unbeaten 4-0 in Colonial Athletic Association play with an 85-69 victory over James Madison on Saturday night before a crowd of 4,224 fans at TD Arena.
Riller drained 11-of-19 shots from the floor and added nine rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Cougars (10-6, 4-0), who have now won five in a row. He moved into second all-time on the school’s career scoring list surpassing former CofC great Ken Gustafson (1971-75), who was in attendance at the game.
Brevin Galloway added 21 points on a career-best 7-of-10 shooting from long range. The duo accounted for 61 percent of Charleston’s offense, while the team’s bench added 13.
CofC led 47-35 at halftime and shot 52.9 percent from the floor including a season-high 13-of-23 from beyond the arc.
The Dukes (8-7, 1-3 CAA) were led in scoring by Dwight Wilson, who turned in a double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds.
The Cougars will play their next two conference games on the road starting off at former Southern Conference rival Elon (4-12, 0-3 CAA) on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. (ET) in Elon, N.C.