Investigators working to determine cause of fire at James Island restaurant

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews remained on the scene at a James Island restaurant into the night working to determine what caused a fire there.
The fire was reported Saturday night shortly before midnight at the La Hacienda restaurant in the 800 block of Folly Road, located near the Wild Blue Ropes Adventure Park.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office reported a portion of Folly Road was closed late Saturday night in both directions as the James Island Fire Department responded to the scene. The roadway reopened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
