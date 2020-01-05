Investigators working to determine cause of fire at James Island restaurant

Investigators working to determine cause of fire at James Island restaurant
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at the James Island La Hacienda restaurant. (Source: Live 5)
By Kaitlin Stansell and Patrick Phillips | January 5, 2020 at 12:07 AM EST - Updated January 5 at 3:36 AM

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews remained on the scene at a James Island restaurant into the night working to determine what caused a fire there.

The fire was reported Saturday night shortly before midnight at the La Hacienda restaurant in the 800 block of Folly Road, located near the Wild Blue Ropes Adventure Park.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office reported a portion of Folly Road was closed late Saturday night in both directions as the James Island Fire Department responded to the scene. The roadway reopened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Crews closed a portion of Folly Road late Saturday night to fight a fire at the La Hacienda restaurant, just down from the Wild Blue Ropes Adventure Park.
Crews closed a portion of Folly Road late Saturday night to fight a fire at the La Hacienda restaurant, just down from the Wild Blue Ropes Adventure Park. (Source: Live 5)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.