Jones Scores 23 as CCU Rallies Past Georgia State

Jones started the second-half rally with a pair of three-pointers as the Chanticleers went on a 7-0 run to take a 58-54 lead with seven minutes left. The floor general continued to make the difference as he hit a jumper and three free throws, helping the Chanticleers to their biggest lead of 10 points, at 68-58 with 2:30 remaining. From there, however, the Panthers pressed on defense and closed to within two points on a last second field goal from sophomore Justin Roberts, who led his team with 16 points.