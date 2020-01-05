Pirates get past Bucs Saturday night, 92-85

HAMPTON, Va. – Dontrell Shuler and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. each set new career-highs Saturday night accounting for 62 points, but Hampton used late free throws to seal a 92-85 decision to slow the Bucs’ hot streak.
Charleston Southern (7-7, 1-1 Big South) saw offensive explosions each half from Fleming and Shuler, but Hampton (6-8, 1-0 Big South) used five players in double figures to inch-out their conference opener.
Fleming scored 18 of his 28 total in the opening 20 minutes as the Bucs trailed 41-40 at the break before Shuler added 27 in the final half for a new personal-best 34 in the loss. Fleming also pulled-down a career-high 14 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.
Hampton was led offensively by Ben Stanley’s 22 points while Davion Warren added 20 Saturday night.
Ty Jones added 11 points in the loss while dishing out a team-high six assists and blocking a shot.
How It Happened
- CSU and Hampton traded baskets over the first 12-plus minutes of action, before an 11-0 Pirate run gave the home team a 36-26 advantage at the final break of the first half.
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 18 of his 28 in the opening 20 minutes.
- The Bucs would answer with their own 11-2 run to close the first half thanks to three-point plays from Dontrell Shuler, Ty Jones and Fleming Jr.
- The Bucs shot .464 from the floor in the opening half and .583 from deep using their defense to create points on the other end turning eight Hampton turnovers into eight points.
- Dontrell Shuler scored 27 of his 34 points in the second half sparking the CSU offense.
- Hampton would go on an 8-1 run beginning at the 10-minute mark to grab a 10-point lead.
- CSU cut the margin down to 83-81 in the final 1:33 of the contest, but free throws would extend the Pirate lead as they held on down the stretch.
News and Notes
- Fleming's 18 first-half points made it back-to-back Big South contests the Bucs had a player score 17-plus in the opening frame joining Dontrell Shuler's 17 versus USC Upstate.
- Shuler answered Fleming's call and added 27 in the second half for a new career-high 34 points to spark the Buccaneer offense.
- Shuler and Fleming's 20-point efforts marked the first time CSU had two players score 20-or-more since Shuler and Jones did so in the season opener.
- Both scored career-highs Saturday night with Shuler reaching 34 and Fleming scoring 28 in the loss.
- Shuler also became the first Buccaneer to score 30 this season and his 27 second-half tallies were the most by anyone in a CSU uniform in a single half.
Up Next
Charleston Southern returns home for a pair of Big South contests beginning Wednesday night when they welcome Longwood to the Buc Dome. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+ with the Bucs looking to better their already 4-1 start at home.