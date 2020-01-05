Police: No charges filed after 7-year-old shot at N. Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 7-year-old girl was the victim of an accidental shooting Saturday night.
Police responded at approximately 8:50 p.m. to Trident Medical Center where they spoke to the child, who had been wounded in the area of her ribs, North Charleston Police spokesman Karley Ash said.
Detectives believe the shooting was accidental and that it happened at a home in the 3900 block of Walnut Street, Ash said.
Police are not looking for any suspects and no charges have been filed, she said.
Police have not yet released further details into the investigation.
