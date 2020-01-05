Sunday cool down to be followed by above average temps!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Back to average, for a day at least, here across the Lowcountry thanks to a cold front that has moved offshore and is bringing us sunny and much cooler temperatures today. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 50s with sunny skies. The average high temperature this time of the year is in the upper 50s. We begin our warm-up tomorrow after a chilly morning with temperatures starting in the upper 30s and low 40s. Highs tomorrow afternoon will return to the 60s with a sunny sky. A weak cold front will move through Tuesday night bringing a slight chance of rain and then a brief cool down for Wednesday. Late next week temperatures will climb into the 70s as the temperatures begin to warm back up.