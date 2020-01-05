Sunshine sticking around with warmer temperatures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will slide east and keep much of the southeast dry and sunny. Temperatures wills start off chilly Monday in the upper 30s, but warm to the low 60s in the afternoon and mid 60s by Tuesday. A lot of sunshine is ahead, but an approaching front late Tuesday should usher in more clouds for the late afternoon hours. This front won’t be too strong, but will push in slightly cooler air. Wednesday should start off in the upper 30s again with high temps near 60. A warming trend will kick off the end of the work week with some unsettled weather. Much of the work week will be rain-free!