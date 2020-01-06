Above average temperatures to dominate this week!

By Joey Sovine | January 6, 2020 at 7:54 AM EST - Updated January 6 at 7:54 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warming up, and staying sunny, today with highs in the low to mid 60s. A weak disturbance will pass by to our north tomorrow increasing the clouds a bit and bringing a slight chance of an afternoon shower, mainly north of I-26. Sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday before clouds start to increase Friday, along with a few showers, as temperatures warm from the 60s into the 70s. Expect a prolonged stretch of 70° days from Friday through the weekend and well into next week.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 63.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of an Afternoon Shower. High 66.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 62.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 67.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 73.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 77.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 73.

