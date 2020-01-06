Above average temperatures to dominate this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warming up, and staying sunny, today with highs in the low to mid 60s. A weak disturbance will pass by to our north tomorrow increasing the clouds a bit and bringing a slight chance of an afternoon shower, mainly north of I-26. Sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday before clouds start to increase Friday, along with a few showers, as temperatures warm from the 60s into the 70s. Expect a prolonged stretch of 70° days from Friday through the weekend and well into next week.
TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 63.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of an Afternoon Shower. High 66.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 62.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 67.
FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 73.
SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 77.
SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 73.
