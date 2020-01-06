Charleston Co. woman burned in space heater accident dies from injuries

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County woman who was burned in a space heater accident died from her injuries.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 75-year-old Loretta Wright died at the Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Ga. on Sunday morning due to injuries she sustained on Dec. 20, 2019 at her home in Hollywood, SC.
St. Paul’s Fire Chief Larry Garvin said Wright got too close to a heater, which set her clothes on fire.
The chief estimated she suffered burns to about 75 percent of her body, including first, second and third degree burns.
