Charleston police searching for suspect who threatened to kill man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say they are searching for a suspect who threatened to kill a man.
Authorities are looking for 21-year-old Kevin Michael Samuel Rouse of North Charleston.
The victim said in September of last year he received a phone call from Rouse who he said threatened to shoot and kill him.
The victim told officers that Rouse was driving around looking for him and asking where he lived.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.
