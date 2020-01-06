James Island restaurant expects to be closed at least 2 months after fire

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - La Hacienda restaurant officials say they expect to be closed for at least two months after the building went up in flames late Saturday night.
The fire broke out shortly before midnight in the 800 block of Folly Road which Charleston County deputies closed temporarily as a safety precaution. Photos showed the fire shooting through the roof of the building.
“Special thanks to the incredible team of heroes who risk their lives every day to help and protect us,” the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post, adding the restaurant may be closed for as long as six months, “Thanks everyone for your love and prayers.”
Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire and officials say they’re working to get the doors back open as soon as possible.
