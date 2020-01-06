Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SENATE-GEORGIA
Georgia's new GOP senator enters politics amid impeachment
ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican businesswoman set to be sworn in as Georgia’s next U.S. senator will enter the chamber with a unique distinction: Her first vote could be on whether to remove the president. Kelly Loeffler is scheduled to be sworn in at 5 p.m. on Monday during a short ceremony on the Senate floor in Washington. Her first vote as a senator could come at the conclusion of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Loeffler says she plans to vote against removing the president. She’ll have to defend the Senate seat in a November special election.
SENIOR MARATHON RUNNER
65-year-old Georgia man plans to run 12 marathons in 2020
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Terry Patterson plans to run a dozen marathons in 2020 as he keeps logging road race miles at the age of 65. Patterson of Macon ran his first marathon in 2002. Since then, he's competed in 83 marathons spread across all 50 states. And he has no plans to slow down because of his age. Patterson qualified in April for the Boston Marathon and he hopes to run his first race overseas in China. Patterson told WMAZ-TV that running keeps him feeling good and feeling young. He says his biggest cheerleader is his wife.
SHERIFF'S DEPUTY ARRESTED
Georgia sheriff's deputy arrested on drug charges
JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff says one of his deputies has been arrested on drug charges. Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman said in a Facebook post that Paul Nicholas Stewart was arrested Friday. Freeman said he received a call around 10 a.m. Friday from Butts County Sheriff Gary Long, who said an investigation there revealed that a Monroe County deputy was involved in illegal drug activity. Stewart was arrested that day. He was being held without bond. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his arrest.
FATAL SHOOTING
Teen accused in gang-related murder of SC mom, baby captured
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — An 18-year-old suspect in the slayings of a 26-year-old South Carolina mother and her 1-year-old son has been arrested in Georgia, nearly three weeks after the deaths. Two other suspects are still being sought. News outlets report Thomas Anthony Henderson is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Mel’isha Jackson and her son, Elijah. The mother and son were shot to death Dec. 17 at an apartment complex in Graniteville, South Carolina, in Aiken County. Aiken County officials have said the victims were not the intended targets of the shooting, which is believed to be gang-related.
PLANE CRASH-LOUISIANA-FUNERAL
Funerals held for reporter, pilot from Louisiana plane crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Funeral services have been held for a Louisiana sports reporter and a pilot who died a week ago in a plane crash in Lafayette. The 30-year-old Carley McCord and 51-year-old Ian Biggs were among five who were killed in the crash as they headed to the Peach Bowl to see Louisiana State University play Oklahoma in Atlanta. McCord was a local sports reporter and the daughter-in-law of the LSU offensive coordinator, Steve Ensminger. Her funeral service was held in Baton Rouge while Biggs' service was held in Lafayette. Services for the other three people killed on the plane have already been held.
PACERS-HAWKS
Trae Young has 41 points to power Hawks past Pacers, 116-111
ATLANTA (AP) — The backcourt combination of Trae Young and Kevin Huerter has helped the Atlanta Hawks take a rare home win. Young scored 30 of his 41 points in the first half and Huerter added a season-high 26 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 116-111 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. The Hawks recovered after blowing a 22-point lead in the first quarter. Young and Huerter combined to make nine 3-point shots. The Hawks, who have the NBA's worst record, improved to only 4-12 in home games. Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana.
NEW JUDGE-SOUTH GEORGIA
Kemp picks prosecutor to replace retired South Georgia judge
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A veteran prosecutor has been chosen to replace a retiring Superior Court judge in South Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp announced that James L. Prine of Thomasville is his pick to fill the vacancy created when Judge Harry Jay Altman II retired at the beginning of the year. Prine has served as the senior assistant district attorney for Georgia's Southern Judicial Circuit since 2002. Now he'll serve as a judge in the same five-county circuit that covers Brooks, Colquitt, Echols, Lowndes and Thomas counties. Altman announced last September that he was stepping down after 25 years on the bench.
ATLANTA AIRPORT
City seeks to keep state from taking over Atlanta's airport
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta city leaders are preparing for another attempt by Georgia lawmakers to put the world's busiest airport under the state's control. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that some prominent political leaders say that establishing a strong and independent Inspector General position could be key to staving off a state takeover of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The Inspector General position is seen by some as key to combating City Hall corruption — and helpful in keeping airport operations under local control. The Atlanta City Council in November solidified its opposition to a state takeover of the airport.