Man serving time for sexual assault of elderly woman to seek reduced sentence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man serving 80 years for sexually assaulting an 81-year old woman was scheduled to appear in court in Charleston County Monday afternoon to have his sentenced shortened.
Twenty-year-old Aaron Capers was convicted in 2019 for the crime.
Capers’ defense previously requested a motion for a new trial because it argued allowing evidence on a soliciation charge was “unduly prejudicial” to Capers and prohibited him from receiving a fair trial. Capers’ attorney filed a motion for the court to reconsider the sentence, asking for the chance to prevent mitigating evidence which was not readily available at the end of the trial. The motion also argued the sentence is “excessive given the Defendant’s age and lack of prior record.”
Court documents state the defense has asked to delay the hearing scheduled for Monday, but that prosecutors object to such a delay, arguing that continuous delay of the hearing will “deprive the victim of her right to attend given her age and health status.”
Capers was sentence on March 21, 2019. A motion to reconsider the 80-year sentence and a motion for a new trial were filed on April 1. Days before a hearing scheduled for that month, a judge delayed the hearing until May 28. Because of changes to Capers’ legal representation, that hearing was delayed again. Back in November, the judge set a new hearing date for Monday. But on Thursday, Capers’ attorney requested the latest delay, court documents state.
Police say in July 2017, Capers broke into the elderly woman's home, forced her to perform a sex act, robbed her and took her debit card.
Prosecutors say while in jail awaiting trial, Capers passed notes to another inmate asking if he could get someone to kill his victim and that he was willing to pay $2,500 to get it done.
Capers’ mother, Sharon Capers, who is a practicing attorney, represented him at his trial.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
