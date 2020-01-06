Man serving time for sexual assault of elderly woman to seek reduced sentence

Capers’ defense previously requested a motion for a new trial because it argued allowing evidence on a soliciation charge was “unduly prejudicial” to Capers and prohibited him from receiving a fair trial. Capers’ attorney filed a motion for the court to reconsider the sentence, asking for the chance to prevent mitigating evidence which was not readily available at the end of the trial. The motion also argued the sentence is “excessive given the Defendant’s age and lack of prior record.”