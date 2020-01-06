Mt. Pleasant town council looking to revise comprehensive plan

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Town Council will meet Monday to discuss and revise the Comprehensive Plan- a plan standing as a long-term vision for the community’s future growth and development.
Every 10 years the Town Council creates a new plan. This comprehensive plan will focus primarily on transportation, housing, economic stability, and the preservation of natural spaces.
Council members say in making these changes, it will provide more options for citizens within the Mt. Pleasant area, which they hope will lead to fewer people going to downtown Charleston.
One main topic of discussion at the meeting will be traffic in and out of Mt. Pleasant.
This plan lays out a few solutions, with one being “The Mt. Pleasant Way.” The “Mount Pleasant Way” would be a series of bike paths allowing citizens to bike to work, the grocery store, and anywhere else they may need to go without driving on the roads. They are also working on alternate routes, because alternate routes are the best way to avoid the inevitable traffic.
“The recognition that we’re limited in terms of options and opportunities,” Director of the Department of Planning and Development Jeff Ulma said. “So you are sort of working with the framework that you have, and so looking at how best to accommodate those trips with the transportation network that we have.”
Another section of the proposal discusses what they call “multi-hubs,” which would create smaller communities with commercial development within Mt. Pleasant. This furthers the idea that people can stay closer to home and still have everything they need.
“One of the things that we can’t do is stop folks from coming to a community that’s as attractive and appealing as Mt. Pleasant,” Ulma said. “And so what we have to really focus on is how to best manage and accommodate that future growth and try to mitigate and less the negative impacts.”
Following the meeting, the Council will have a retreat later in the month where they will dive further into the issues. The goal is to adopt the plan by May or June.
The meeting will take place at the Mt. Pleasant Municipal Complex on the 3rd floor at 12:15 p.m.. It is open to the public and the Town Council urges citizens to attend and voice their concerns.
