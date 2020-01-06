Multiple arrests made during police operation targeting Charleston’s eastside

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police have made multiple arrests following an operation conducted in the city’s eastside.
The arrests were made during this past week and involved the Charleston Police Department Special Investigations Unit, SWAT, the Warrants Division and patrol officers.
“Some of the suspects have prior arrests for narcotics and violent offenses,” CPD officials said."This is an on-going operation and the department expects to make several more arrests."
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the following were arrested in the investigation:
Terry Robinson, 51, of Boeing Avenue, charged with distribution of cocaine base. (DOB 1/7/1968)
Herbert Keith Sherald, 35, of Lebanon Lane, Charleston, charged with 2 counts of distribution of cocaine base. (DOB 10/10/1984)
Daryl Shamon Malloy, 25, of South Street, Charleston, charged with 2 counts of distribution of cocaine base. (6/18/1994)
Jarrett Javonte Jones, 24, of Read Street, North Charleston, charged with 2 counts of distribution of heroin. (7/1/1995)
Jonathan Daniel Howard, 19, of Morningside Drive, Charleston, charged with distribution of cocaine base. (DOB 2/8/2000)
Kenneth Bernard Brown, 40, of Surrey Drive, North Charleston, charged with distribution of cocaine base. (DOB 7/26/1979)
Kareem Odell Young, 40, of Surrey Drive, North Charleston, charged with distribution of cocaine base. (DOB 1/9/1979)
Antonio Demetrius Young, 30, Button Street, North Charleston, charged with distribution of cocaine base. (DOB 5/24/1989)
Lorenzo Tyress Royal, 34, of Fleming Road, Charleston, charged with 3 counts of distribution of heroin. (DOB 9/7/1985)
Marcellus Darrell Beckett, 54, of Dorchester Road, North Charleston, charged with 2 counts of distribution of heroin. (DOB 12/22/1965)
Brandon Chavalier Broughton, 33, of Columbus Street, Charleston, charged with distribution of heroin. (DOB 2/11/1986)
Bernard Edward Johnson, 62, of America Street, Charleston, charged with 2 counts of distribution of heroin. (DOB 4/23/1957)
Vincent Lamar Manigault, 28, of Prince Street, North Charleston, charged with distribution of cocaine base. (DOB 1/31/1991)
Reginald Lamar Evans, 58, of Reid Street, Charleston, charged with distribution of fentanyl. (DOB 2/24/1961)
Tyreef Lashan Jumal Major, 27, of Drews Aly, Charleston, charged with distribution of cocaine. (DOB 4/11/1992)
