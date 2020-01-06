No charges to be filed against driver in fatal Christmas Day church parking lot crash, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - No charges will be filed against the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in a West Ashley church parking lot on Christmas Day.
Olivia Pace, 93, was killed in the auto-pedestrian crash at Blessed Sacrament Church in West Ashley. She died around 11:40 a.m. Christmas morning, roughly an hour after Charleston County dispatchers got the 911 call.
According to Charleston police officials, an elderly female was driving a Chevrolet Malibu on Savannah Highway when she struck Pace in the parking lot.
The incident report released Monday stated an off-duty officer working inside the church at the time notified dispatchers.
The Catholic Diocese of Charleston released the following statement:
We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church that resulted in the death of a woman. It is especially devastating that it occurred on Christmas Day.
We ask members of all faith communities to pray for the victim and her family, and for everyone affected by the accident.
