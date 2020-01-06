No. 4 South Carolina defeats Alabama 93-78

No. 4 South Carolina defeats Alabama 93-78
South Carolina saw five players finish in double-figures as the No. 4 Gamecocks route Alabama on the road Sunday night. (Source: South Carolina Women's Basketball)
January 5, 2020 at 9:21 PM EST - Updated January 5 at 9:21 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Aliyah Boston had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 4/5 South Carolina to a 93-78 win over Alabama on Sunday night.

Freshman Zia Cooke scored a team-high 20 points, 11 in the second half, for the Gamecocks (14-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference).

South Carolina's size down low was too much for Alabama, out-rebounding the Crimson Tide (10-5, 0-2) by 42-33 and blocking six shots to Alabama's zero.

Alabama''s Jordan Lewis scored a game-high 21 points and added six assists and seven rebounds.

Destanni Henderson scored 17 points for South Carolina, which had five double-digit scorers.

Senior duo Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 14 and 12 points, respectively.

The win extended South Carolina’s winning streak to eight games. Alabama had its five-game home winning streak snapped.