No. 4 South Carolina defeats Alabama 93-78

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Aliyah Boston had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 4/5 South Carolina to a 93-78 win over Alabama on Sunday night.
Freshman Zia Cooke scored a team-high 20 points, 11 in the second half, for the Gamecocks (14-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference).
South Carolina's size down low was too much for Alabama, out-rebounding the Crimson Tide (10-5, 0-2) by 42-33 and blocking six shots to Alabama's zero.
Alabama''s Jordan Lewis scored a game-high 21 points and added six assists and seven rebounds.
Destanni Henderson scored 17 points for South Carolina, which had five double-digit scorers.
Senior duo Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 14 and 12 points, respectively.
The win extended South Carolina’s winning streak to eight games. Alabama had its five-game home winning streak snapped.