Parent Survival Guide: Setting goals as a family in the new year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As we get settled into the new year, local wellness coach and doctor Ja’Net Bishop says now is a great time to come together to set some family goals as you kick off the new year with focus and intention.
She says a good starting point is coming up with a small or large project your family can work on together.
“Try to determine a project you and your family can work on. For some it might be building a shelf or a tree house or scrap booking throught the course of a year,” Bishop said.
Bishop says another great way to get your year started right as a family is to get active together.
“Research shows there are many ways to exercise with kids: a bike trail or learning to play golf together or teaching a baby how to swim. Just walking and talking and a walk in the park is so helpful,” says Bishop.
She says you can also reconnect as a family by trying something new together.
“When I was growing up, my mom helped me make sweet potato pie and my dad taught me how to make mac and cheese. To this day it’s two of my favorite foods, and I have something to pass on to my son’s. Look at today as the first day of the rest of your life because it is. Make the rest of your life the best of your life,” Bishop said.
She says another great thing to do as a family is to keep a gratitude journal. She says in the moment it might seem hard to carve out the time to jot down the great things you experience together but she says as you and your family look back, the memories will be worth it.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.