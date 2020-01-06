Police continue to investigate after 7-year-old shot at N. Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police are continuing to investigate an accidental shooting that left a child wounded Saturday night.
Officers responded just before 9 p.m. Saturday to the 5200 block of Emmett Davis Jr. Avenue in North Charleston, according to an incident report released Monday.
Police talked to the 7-year-old girl, who initially told them she was at a park on Chesnut Street with her siblings when a vehicle drove by and shot her. She told police she thought she heard fireworks and then felt pain in her side. The child said her grandmother then took her to the hospital.
The incident report states police interviewed a family who lives next door to the park who were having a party and did not hear any gunshots or see the children at the park. When officers told the girl that nobody saw her at the park and cameras may have caught the shooting, she admitted that she was shot inside her house on Walnut Street through a window.
The report stated officers didn’t see any holes in the windows of the house and there was no visible exterior damage.
Police spokeswoman Karley Ash said Saturday that no charges have been filed and investigators aren’t looking for any suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.