Police present Monday at MUSC for fallen officer’s escort

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A large police presence is expected at MUSC Monday morning because of an autopsy for a fallen South Carolina law enforcement officer.
26-year-old Jackson Ryan Winkeler, of Dillon, died Sunday morning in a shooting near the Florence regional airport where he was an officer. Officers who die in the line of duty traditionally have their autopsy performed at MUSC.
In a news release, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said James Edward Bell, 37, was arrested in connection to the shooting and is being booked into the Florence County Detention Center.
“This morning there will be a large police presence on campus as Officer Winkeler is being escorted to MUSC for examination,” MUSC Public Safety officials said in a statement. “It is customary in law enforcement for fellow officers to escort the fallen whenever they travel until they are laid to rest. Please keep Officer Winkeler’s family, friends and coworkers in your thoughts.”
