Rays Score Early, Shut Down Late Atlanta Comeback

But Atlanta was unable to even the game in the closing minutes and the Stingrays held on to grab the victory.South Carolina held the Gladiators to a 1-for-8 mark on the man-advantage in the game, while finishing 0-for-4 on the power play themselves. Atlanta outshot the Rays 36-28 in the contest. Goaltender Chris Nell came up with 25 saves for the Glads in a losing effort.