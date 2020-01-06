Reporting lost or stolen guns may become mandatory in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant attorney is drafting an ordinance that would require all stolen or lost guns to be reported to the police department.
The ordinance was proposed by Mount Pleasant Town Council member Guang Ming Whitley who was inspired by a similar town law in a different state.
“If you lose your gun or it’s stolen, then you just need to report it to the police department within 24 to 48 hours just so they can keep track," Whitley said. "I thought that would be an interesting thing for the town of Mount Pleasant to consider to help our police department have a lot of data and help them as they keep our community safe.”
In 2019, more than half of the reported stolen guns in the town were from unlocked cars, according to Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Ritchie.
“[In] 2019, the town of Mount Pleasant had 50 guns stolen from cars. Of those 50, 37 of those vehicles were unlocked," Ritchie said. "If those 37 vehicles had been locked there’s a good chance we would have 37 less guns in the hands of criminals who are looking to use them for other reasons.”
Ritchie spoke to the town’s police, judicial, and legal committee on Monday and said he supported this proposed ordinance.
“I support the second amendment, and I will protect and defend it, so this has nothing to do about taking someone’s guns from them. We are talking about responsible gun ownership," Ritchie said. “From a police department’s perspective, we’re certainly not looking at charging you with some kind of crime. You’ve been a victim of a crime."
The ordinance once drafted wouldn’t go straight back to the committee though. Whitley said the town would seek an opinion from the state’s attorney general first.
“There is a very broad state law that says municipalities can not make ordinances regulating the ownership of guns or the transfer of weapons," she said. “I think this falls out from underneath that, because this isn’t about regulating ownership or transer. This is simply about reporting lost or stolen weapons.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.