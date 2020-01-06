SC pastor among delegates to vote on proposal to split United Methodist Church over LGBTQ inclusiveness

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The senior pastor at a downtown Charleston Methodist church is one of eight clergy delegates who will vote on a proposal to separate the church into two denominations.
The proposal by a 16-member group of bishops is designed to help resolve differences relating to same-sex marriage and LGBTQ leaders in the church.
The Rev. Susan Leonard, senior pastor of Bethel United Methodist Church in Charleston, says the UMC has been unable to reach an agreement relating to LGBTQ matters for several decades.
“They use the word separate which is think is an emphasis meant to say this is an attempt to mutually find a way to honor the different theological spectrums, the theological understandings on the spectrum and to offer the church a path to consider,” Leonard said.
The nine-page proposal looks toward a restructuring of the remaining global United Methodist Church into regions, with flexibility to adapt church policies, including on LGBTQ inclusion. Meanwhile, traditionalists forming a new denomination could continue what they see as Bible-supported restrictions on same-sex marriage and ordination of gay persons as clergy. The plan calls for the separating group to receive $25 million in United Methodist funds and keep its local church properties.
“It was meant as a gift to the church and not something that was antagonistic," Leonard said. "The truth is the non-elected body of 16 people have gathered at their own will. They have not been elected to that and they offered it as an option.”
Leonard and others will vote on the proposal at the church’s general conference in May.
“I think the UMC has long been a people who understand personal faith as how you align your life of Christ and has been an advocate for social justice and holiness,” Leonard said. “It’s not either or it’s but-and for us. For me, I see Bethel Church as a school of love where we’re here to learn the ways of Jesus so we will welcome anyone Jesus would welcome and Jesus would welcome all.”
The Alliance for Full Acceptance, a social justice organization that works for equality and acceptance of LGBTQ people, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.