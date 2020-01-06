Sumter Co. man denied bond after punching woman, hitting witness with SUV during dispute

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - David Hill was arrested by the Sumter Police Department after attacking a woman and hitting a man with a Dodge Durango.
According to officials, the incident happened at Fredrick’s Citgo located on South Guignard Drive on Sunday night. Hill, 31, was sitting in the vehicle at a convenience store on Sunday with a 40-year-old family member before becoming angry. Hill grabbed the woman by the hair and punched her several times before she escaped.
Once the woman was able to get away, a 37-year-old man came over to intervene in hopes of de-escalating the situation. However, Hill would move into the driver’s seat of the SUV and argue with the man and another witness who was parked nearby. Hill, then, rammed the man against the witness’s car. Officials said Hill backed up and rammed the man at least two more times before driving away.
The man who was rammed by Hill was released from the hospital.
The woman who was attacked was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. She would later be released from the hospital.
The witness who was parked in the car was treated at the scene for injuries suffered during the incident.
Hill was found a short time later by officers on Liberty Street. Authorities said Hill fought with officers before he was finally detained.
“This case is an example of the far-reaching dangers assocaited with domestic violence,” said Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark. “Sunday’s chain of events are the actions of someone we consider a threat not only to women but also the community at large and law enforcement.”
Hill was charged with attempted murder, second-degree domestic violence, and two counts of assaulting an officer while resisting arrest.
Bond was denied for Hill on the attempted murder charge. He is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.
The Sumter Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.
