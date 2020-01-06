Troopers: Man charged with DUI, child endangerment following chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly led South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers on a chase early Sunday morning.
Darrius Sherman, 28, has been charged with DUI, failure to stop and child endangerment.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matt Southern said troopers tried to stop Sherman in a 2012 Chevy Malibu on Stall Road where law enforcement were checking driver’s licenses.
Southern said the chase lasted about two minutes and ended on North Kenwood at Maywood Avenue. Three people were in the car including a child, Southern said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.