Firefighters respond to vehicle fire on Don Holt Bridge

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A vehicle fire in the eastbound lanes of the Don Holt Bridge blocked multiple lanes for a time during lunch hour on Monday.
The fire was reported at 12:29 p.m. on the right shoulder of the eastbound lanes of the bridge. Emergency crews initially shut down the eastbound side to put out the fire before reopening the far left lane at approximately 12:50 p.m. A second lane has reopened shortly after 1 p.m.
A backup is being reported all the way from the Don Holt Bridge to the I-26 interchange.
Emergency crews are still on the scene. There has been no word on injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.