Arrests on Charleston’s eastside sends message to drug dealers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department arrested multiple people as part of an ongoing drug investigation in the city’s eastside.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds says the department has been working on the investigation.
Reynolds says the arrests are part of a larger initiative to keep the eastside community safe.
"What we do know is that all of the shooting, all of the violence, it's all associated with the drug activity," Reynolds said. "We know the drug activity is not a victim-less crime. I can point to victims all over our community."
People who live in the community have been actively trying to help curb crime.
Many of the people arrested were not from the eastside community. The suspects also varied in age from 19 to 62 years old.
Officials with the police department say there are more arrests on the way.
The police department will also be looking into the people who are buying these drugs.
"We're sending a very clear message not just through our words but our actions, that we are not going to tolerate that anymore," Reynolds said.
If anyone has any information about crimes happening in the area, you can call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111 and leave a message anonymously.
You can also reach out to the Charleston Police Department on social media.
