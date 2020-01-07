Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office to continue on Live PD

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office will continue to be featured on one of the most popular shows on cable television.
The sheriff’s office will continue for the rest of Live PD’s season on A&E.
Originally, the sheriff’s office was asked to do a 4-week series and had been extended to an additional week.
According to BCSO officials, the sheriff’s office was asked during the Christmas break if they would like to continue with the current season.
“We decided that we would extend for the season,” said Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker.
The show includes live and unfiltered access to law enforcement as they patrol their communities on a typical night. It bounces minute-by-minute between the featured police departments and offers an inside look at each live incident.
