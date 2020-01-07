Bulldogs Fall Short On The Road To Morgan State

BALTIMORE, MD---Senior forward Damani Applewhite tossed in a team-high 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds, but it wasn't enough as South Carolina State fell short of a road sweep 77-63 Monday (Jan. 6th) to Morgan State at Field Hill House.
The Bulldogs fall to 6-8 overall, 1-1 in the MEAC, while Morgan State improves to 8-9 overall, 2-0 in league play.
South Carolina State led in several categories including points off turnovers (18-15) and second chance points (12-9).
Graduate forward Tashombe Riley added 12 points and six rebounds, while senior forward Ian Kinard chipped in 10 and seven rebounds in the loss. Senior guard Zach Sellers had a solid night in the backcourt with eight points, seven assist and three rebounds.
Morgan State was led by Troy Baxter with a team-high 16 points.
The Bulldogs return to action when they travel to Washington, D.C. to take on Howard on Monday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m., before hosting Florida A&M on Saturday, Jan. 18.